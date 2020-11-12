Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.38 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

