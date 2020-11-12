Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.71 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after buying an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 191,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,037 shares of company stock worth $6,593,593 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.