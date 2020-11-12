Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

CI opened at $221.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

