Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

