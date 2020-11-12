Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.44 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $499,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

