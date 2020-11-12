Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.60 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

