Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

