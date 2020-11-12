Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 157,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.92.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

