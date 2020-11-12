Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

