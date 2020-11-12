Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Markel worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 48.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 40.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,033.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $978.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.74.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.