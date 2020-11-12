Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $13.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,499,000 after buying an additional 2,504,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,403,000 after buying an additional 1,785,462 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,783,000 after buying an additional 599,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,347,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

