Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $88.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.