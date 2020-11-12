Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 161,945 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 219.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.91% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.28 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

