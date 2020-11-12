Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,416 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 336,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

