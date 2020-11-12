Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 57,307 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after buying an additional 138,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 630,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,767 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.