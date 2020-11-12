Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,154 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of MMP opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

