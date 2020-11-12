Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 505,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 142,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 302.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 334,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

