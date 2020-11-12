Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

