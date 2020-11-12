Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

