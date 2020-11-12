Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,609 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.59% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

