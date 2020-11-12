Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,657 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

