Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 45,022 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of PGR opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.