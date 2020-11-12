Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 691,006 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after buying an additional 354,627 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,726,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after buying an additional 1,393,193 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 179,104 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

