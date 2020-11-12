Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 70,238 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

