Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diageo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

