Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.