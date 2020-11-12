Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

