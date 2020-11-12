Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.27 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.