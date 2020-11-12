Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 506,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Progressive by 46.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,115,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,088,000 after acquiring an additional 355,711 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

