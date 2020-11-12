Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

