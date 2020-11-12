Raymond James Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$91.50

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$91.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE TIH opened at C$86.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$90.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,326. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,276.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

