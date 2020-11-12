Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total transaction of C$77,109.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,778,384 shares in the company, valued at C$97,116,559.63.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,990.60.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$70,994.40.

On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$69,275.40.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total transaction of C$69,759.60.

On Monday, October 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.94, for a total transaction of C$74,810.40.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total transaction of C$75,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$77,688.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$77,865.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total transaction of C$76,355.10.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total transaction of C$76,155.00.

REAL stock opened at C$23.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.94.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

