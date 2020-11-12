Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Realty Income by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

