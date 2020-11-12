Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $184.62. Approximately 568,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 358,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.66.

The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

