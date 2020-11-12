Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (DRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR: DRI) recently:

11/12/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/11/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.20 ($23.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.20 ($23.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €22.90 ($26.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €18.65 ($21.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.08 and its 200 day moving average is €22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

