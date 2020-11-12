Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $9.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Redwood Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

