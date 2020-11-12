Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Down 14.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,069,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 505,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 43.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

Reed’s Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

