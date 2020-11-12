Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $25.74. 1,332,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 692,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 155.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.