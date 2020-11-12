Revolve Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,274 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the average daily volume of 437 put options.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $261,384.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,540,784 shares of company stock valued at $252,036,576. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Revolve Group by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. ValuEngine downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

RVLV opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

