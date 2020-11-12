Richard L. Baum, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Stock

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

BGSF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BG Staffing by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 118,439 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BG Staffing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in BG Staffing by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BG Staffing by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

