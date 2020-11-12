RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of RingCentral worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,591.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,481 shares of company stock valued at $49,083,266. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

