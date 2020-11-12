RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of RingCentral worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $1,126,016.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $48,471,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,481 shares of company stock worth $49,083,266 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $284.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.56. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

