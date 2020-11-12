Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.48

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $138.29, with a volume of 1752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $627,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $846,472. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

