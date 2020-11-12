Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,967.04 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) insider Ian Davis purchased 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95).

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 792 ($10.35). The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 509 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393.17 ($5.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

