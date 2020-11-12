Ronna Romney Sells 375 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00.

NYSE:MOH opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

