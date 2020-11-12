root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) vs. The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Critical Comparison

root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get root9B alerts:

This table compares root9B and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio root9B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group $713.37 million 1.34 $74.58 million $4.83 6.31

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than root9B.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of root9B shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares root9B and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets root9B N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 5.18% 6.09% 4.73%

Volatility & Risk

root9B has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for root9B and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score root9B 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than root9B.

Summary

The RMR Group beats root9B on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services. Its Business Advisory Solutions segment offers anti-money laundering (AML) operational, investigative, and remediation services, as well as AML risk advisory and consulting services in the areas of risk, data, organizational change, and cyber. This segment also conducts high-end investigations with expertise in services ranging from complex financial crime and intellectual property issues to conduct anti-bribery investigations or due diligence on a potential partner or customer. root9B Holdings, Inc. serves Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and governmental entities. The company was formerly known as root9B Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to root9B Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. root9B Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for root9B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for root9B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.