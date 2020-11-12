Ross E. Leckie Sells 2,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

