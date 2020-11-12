Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.40 target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Roxgold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

