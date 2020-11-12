Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.08 ($85.98).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €67.00 ($78.82) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG (G24.F) Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.