Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $56.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $40.17 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -49.59.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.